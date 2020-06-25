5228 Don Valdez Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

In 55+ Rancho Carlsbad Country Estates. Move-in ready. Bright 3 bdrm, 2 bath home. Open floor plan. Vaulted ceiling. Fireplace. Newly carpeted/painted throughout. Master bdrm has walk-in closet. Master bath has soaking tub and walk-in shower. A sunroom - can also be an artist's studio or a 2nd home office. Large front porch for enjoying the sunsets with family and friends-and maybe a glass of wine...or two! Large rear yard for entertaining. Located in a fabulous community that offers resort style living.