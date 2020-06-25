All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 5228 Don Valdez Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
5228 Don Valdez Drive
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:16 PM

5228 Don Valdez Drive

5228 Don Valdez Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5228 Don Valdez Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rancho Carlsbad

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
In 55+ Rancho Carlsbad Country Estates. Move-in ready. Bright 3 bdrm, 2 bath home. Open floor plan. Vaulted ceiling. Fireplace. Newly carpeted/painted throughout. Master bdrm has walk-in closet. Master bath has soaking tub and walk-in shower. A sunroom - can also be an artist's studio or a 2nd home office. Large front porch for enjoying the sunsets with family and friends-and maybe a glass of wine...or two! Large rear yard for entertaining. Located in a fabulous community that offers resort style living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5228 Don Valdez Drive have any available units?
5228 Don Valdez Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 5228 Don Valdez Drive have?
Some of 5228 Don Valdez Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5228 Don Valdez Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5228 Don Valdez Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5228 Don Valdez Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5228 Don Valdez Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 5228 Don Valdez Drive offer parking?
No, 5228 Don Valdez Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5228 Don Valdez Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5228 Don Valdez Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5228 Don Valdez Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5228 Don Valdez Drive has a pool.
Does 5228 Don Valdez Drive have accessible units?
No, 5228 Don Valdez Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5228 Don Valdez Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5228 Don Valdez Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College