Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:17 PM

522 Wind Sock Way

522 Wind Sock Way · No Longer Available
Location

522 Wind Sock Way, Carlsbad, CA 92011
South Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
522 Wind Sock Way Available 09/17/19 ***Amazing 2bed/2bath Carlsbad Home Full of Amenities!*** - This spacious home offers two bedrooms plus a large bonus loft. The open kitchen has center island and nook with door leading out to private backyard with large patio area. The loft at top of stairs works perfectly as an in-home office or family room. Indoor laundry and great storage in 2 car attached garage. You're a short walk to the beach in highly desired location west of I-5 freeway. Recreational amenities include pool/spa, tennis, and sport court!

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE1901420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Wind Sock Way have any available units?
522 Wind Sock Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 Wind Sock Way have?
Some of 522 Wind Sock Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 Wind Sock Way currently offering any rent specials?
522 Wind Sock Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Wind Sock Way pet-friendly?
No, 522 Wind Sock Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 522 Wind Sock Way offer parking?
Yes, 522 Wind Sock Way offers parking.
Does 522 Wind Sock Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Wind Sock Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Wind Sock Way have a pool?
Yes, 522 Wind Sock Way has a pool.
Does 522 Wind Sock Way have accessible units?
No, 522 Wind Sock Way does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Wind Sock Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 Wind Sock Way does not have units with dishwashers.
