4810 Courageous Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Courageous Ln - Everything New and Modern, Upscale Townhome in Laguna Del Mar - This is the serene sanctuary that you've been looking to call home. Newly updated townhouse located in the hills of Laguna Del Mar of Carlsbad. Move-in ready with new kitchen, new bathrooms, new luxury vinyl wood flooring throughout, new windows, new paint, new landscaping. It's basically a new home from ground up. Offers one downstairs office/den/bedroom and two en-suite bedrooms upstairs. Vaulted ceilings and skylights give an airy feel to all the rooms. Fully enclosed back patio is decked out with pavers and worry-free landscaping, perfect for entertaining or for relaxation. Community has pool / tennis / spa nearby. Great location close to biking trails and the Agua Hedionda Lagoon. The Lagoon offers various water sporting activities. With a bike you could be on the coast hwy 101 or Carlsbad Boulevard within 15 minutes. Homes of this quality don't come around often and it will be gone soon. Call Seung now to make an appointment to view! 619-296-9006 x102.



LEASE TERMS:

-12 month lease. 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month prorated. Must have 2.8x monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score.

- Tenants are REQUIRED to provide proof of renters insurance coverage of $100,000 in personal liability with High Tide Properties listed as additionally insured. All Tenants must be listed on the policy or have each have their own individual policy.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED - Electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, central heat.

PARKING - 2 car garage plus 2 driveway spaces

UTILITIES - Tenant pays all utilities.

PET POLICY - NO PETS OF ANY KIND

SMOKING POLICY - NO SMOKING ALLOWED



Application Instructions Apply online at www.hightideprop.com or come to our office at 4550 Kearny Villa Rd #223, San Diego CA 92123 with all supporting documents.



