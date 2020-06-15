All apartments in Carlsbad
4810 Courageous Ln
Last updated March 22 2019 at 11:37 PM

4810 Courageous Ln

4810 Courageous Lane · (619) 296-9006 ext. 102
Location

4810 Courageous Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Hedionda Point

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4810 Courageous Ln · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1740 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Courageous Ln - Everything New and Modern, Upscale Townhome in Laguna Del Mar - This is the serene sanctuary that you've been looking to call home. Newly updated townhouse located in the hills of Laguna Del Mar of Carlsbad. Move-in ready with new kitchen, new bathrooms, new luxury vinyl wood flooring throughout, new windows, new paint, new landscaping. It's basically a new home from ground up. Offers one downstairs office/den/bedroom and two en-suite bedrooms upstairs. Vaulted ceilings and skylights give an airy feel to all the rooms. Fully enclosed back patio is decked out with pavers and worry-free landscaping, perfect for entertaining or for relaxation. Community has pool / tennis / spa nearby. Great location close to biking trails and the Agua Hedionda Lagoon. The Lagoon offers various water sporting activities. With a bike you could be on the coast hwy 101 or Carlsbad Boulevard within 15 minutes. Homes of this quality don't come around often and it will be gone soon. Call Seung now to make an appointment to view! 619-296-9006 x102.

LEASE TERMS:
-12 month lease. 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month prorated. Must have 2.8x monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score.
- Tenants are REQUIRED to provide proof of renters insurance coverage of $100,000 in personal liability with High Tide Properties listed as additionally insured. All Tenants must be listed on the policy or have each have their own individual policy.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED - Electric range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, central heat.
PARKING - 2 car garage plus 2 driveway spaces
UTILITIES - Tenant pays all utilities.
PET POLICY - NO PETS OF ANY KIND
SMOKING POLICY - NO SMOKING ALLOWED

Application Instructions Apply online at www.hightideprop.com or come to our office at 4550 Kearny Villa Rd #223, San Diego CA 92123 with all supporting documents.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4785860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 Courageous Ln have any available units?
4810 Courageous Ln has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4810 Courageous Ln have?
Some of 4810 Courageous Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 Courageous Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4810 Courageous Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 Courageous Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4810 Courageous Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4810 Courageous Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4810 Courageous Ln does offer parking.
Does 4810 Courageous Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4810 Courageous Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 Courageous Ln have a pool?
Yes, 4810 Courageous Ln has a pool.
Does 4810 Courageous Ln have accessible units?
No, 4810 Courageous Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 Courageous Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4810 Courageous Ln has units with dishwashers.
