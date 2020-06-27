All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 4525 Cove Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
4525 Cove Dr
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

4525 Cove Dr

4525 Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4525 Cove Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Hedionda Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Gorgeous home in the Bristol Cove gated community on the Agua Hedionda Lagoon! Enjoy boating with your own boat slip included!! 2 bedrooms, sun room off the master plus a den off the living room, 2.5 baths, 1890 sf. Private deck overlooking the water. Walking trails nearby. Minutes to the Pacific Ocean! A/C plus ocean breezes! Master bedroom with dual sinks, large closet and quartz counter tops. Remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances. Full size laundry room. Refrigerator & washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 Cove Dr have any available units?
4525 Cove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4525 Cove Dr have?
Some of 4525 Cove Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 Cove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4525 Cove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 Cove Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4525 Cove Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 4525 Cove Dr offer parking?
No, 4525 Cove Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4525 Cove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4525 Cove Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 Cove Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4525 Cove Dr has a pool.
Does 4525 Cove Dr have accessible units?
No, 4525 Cove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 Cove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4525 Cove Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College