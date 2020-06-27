4525 Cove Dr

Amenities

Gorgeous home in the Bristol Cove gated community on the Agua Hedionda Lagoon! Enjoy boating with your own boat slip included!! 2 bedrooms, sun room off the master plus a den off the living room, 2.5 baths, 1890 sf. Private deck overlooking the water. Walking trails nearby. Minutes to the Pacific Ocean! A/C plus ocean breezes! Master bedroom with dual sinks, large closet and quartz counter tops. Remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances. Full size laundry room. Refrigerator & washer/dryer included.