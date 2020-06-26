3709 Bennington Ct.

Amenities
Very Charming 2BR/2BA Condo in Calavera Hills!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Charming single level 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium in Calavera Hills! Sunny and open kitchen with lots of cabinets. Very open floor-plan and tropical fenced yard. Community is beautiful with a New England feel, plenty of trees, pool/spa. Just blocks to Calavera Community Center and Park. Close to shopping and much more. Trash included.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,500.
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Evening Lights
Dishwasher
Stove
Fire Place
Dining Area
Storage space
Living Room
Patio
Laundry Hook-ups
Carport Parking
Community Pool
Community Spa
Trash Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Mini Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
http://cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3709-Bennington-Court-Carlsbad-CA-92010-451/
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm
(RLNE2610760)