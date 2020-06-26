3709 Bennington Ct.

Amenities

Very Charming 2BR/2BA Condo in Calavera Hills!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Charming single level 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium in Calavera Hills! Sunny and open kitchen with lots of cabinets. Very open floor-plan and tropical fenced yard. Community is beautiful with a New England feel, plenty of trees, pool/spa. Just blocks to Calavera Community Center and Park. Close to shopping and much more. Trash included.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,500.



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:

Evening Lights

Dishwasher

Stove

Fire Place

Dining Area

Storage space

Living Room

Patio

Laundry Hook-ups

Carport Parking

Community Pool

Community Spa

Trash Included

Home Owners Assoc.

Mini Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Hope Elementary

Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday 9am-4pm



(RLNE2610760)