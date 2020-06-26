All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3709 Bennington Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3709 Bennington Ct.
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

3709 Bennington Ct.

3709 Bennington Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Calavera Hills
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3709 Bennington Court, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Very Charming 2BR/2BA Condo in Calavera Hills!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Charming single level 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium in Calavera Hills! Sunny and open kitchen with lots of cabinets. Very open floor-plan and tropical fenced yard. Community is beautiful with a New England feel, plenty of trees, pool/spa. Just blocks to Calavera Community Center and Park. Close to shopping and much more. Trash included.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,500.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Evening Lights
Dishwasher
Stove
Fire Place
Dining Area
Storage space
Living Room
Patio
Laundry Hook-ups
Carport Parking
Community Pool
Community Spa
Trash Included
Home Owners Assoc.
Mini Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
http://cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3709-Bennington-Court-Carlsbad-CA-92010-451/

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm
Saturday 9am-4pm

(RLNE2610760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 Bennington Ct. have any available units?
3709 Bennington Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3709 Bennington Ct. have?
Some of 3709 Bennington Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 Bennington Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3709 Bennington Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 Bennington Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3709 Bennington Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 3709 Bennington Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 3709 Bennington Ct. offers parking.
Does 3709 Bennington Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 Bennington Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 Bennington Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 3709 Bennington Ct. has a pool.
Does 3709 Bennington Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3709 Bennington Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 Bennington Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3709 Bennington Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College