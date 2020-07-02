All apartments in Carlsbad
3648 Carlsbad Blvd Unit A

3648 Carlsbad Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3648 Carlsbad Boulevard, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
air conditioning
courtyard
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
internet access
2 Bed, 1 Bath Bungalow on the Beach in Carlsbad - Property Id: 253048

Oceanfront Bungalow located just steps away from the ocean in Carlsbad. Enjoy ocean horizon and sunset views from the bedroom, dining, and living room areas. The unit has two bedrooms with a king bed in the master and queen bed and twin day bed in the second bedroom. The second bedroom also has a window air conditioning unit during the warm summer months. The bathroom has a walk-in shower and large vanity. The bungalow also boasts a full kitchen with a gas stove, and full size refrigerator. You can enjoy your morning coffee looking out over the ocean or at one of the inviting courtyard tables. The property has a smart TV with Netflix and other apps for your viewing enjoyment as well as WiFi throughout and is located only a short 10 minute walk to the charming shops and restaurants of Carlsbad Village. This is the front, ocean facing unit of a 3 unit property. The back courtyard is shared with the back two units. This unit is available April 11 - June 30 on a month to month lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253048
Property Id 253048

(RLNE5676446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3648 Carlsbad Blvd Unit A have any available units?
3648 Carlsbad Blvd Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3648 Carlsbad Blvd Unit A have?
Some of 3648 Carlsbad Blvd Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3648 Carlsbad Blvd Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
3648 Carlsbad Blvd Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3648 Carlsbad Blvd Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 3648 Carlsbad Blvd Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3648 Carlsbad Blvd Unit A offer parking?
No, 3648 Carlsbad Blvd Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 3648 Carlsbad Blvd Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3648 Carlsbad Blvd Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3648 Carlsbad Blvd Unit A have a pool?
No, 3648 Carlsbad Blvd Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 3648 Carlsbad Blvd Unit A have accessible units?
No, 3648 Carlsbad Blvd Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 3648 Carlsbad Blvd Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3648 Carlsbad Blvd Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

