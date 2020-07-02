3648 Carlsbad Blvd Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal air conditioning courtyard some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard internet access

2 Bed, 1 Bath Bungalow on the Beach in Carlsbad - Property Id: 253048



Oceanfront Bungalow located just steps away from the ocean in Carlsbad. Enjoy ocean horizon and sunset views from the bedroom, dining, and living room areas. The unit has two bedrooms with a king bed in the master and queen bed and twin day bed in the second bedroom. The second bedroom also has a window air conditioning unit during the warm summer months. The bathroom has a walk-in shower and large vanity. The bungalow also boasts a full kitchen with a gas stove, and full size refrigerator. You can enjoy your morning coffee looking out over the ocean or at one of the inviting courtyard tables. The property has a smart TV with Netflix and other apps for your viewing enjoyment as well as WiFi throughout and is located only a short 10 minute walk to the charming shops and restaurants of Carlsbad Village. This is the front, ocean facing unit of a 3 unit property. The back courtyard is shared with the back two units. This unit is available April 11 - June 30 on a month to month lease.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253048

Property Id 253048



(RLNE5676446)