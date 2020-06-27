3627 Cheshire Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 3B/2.5BA w/ Private Yard, Attached Garage and Washer/Dryer! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 3B/2.5B Townhouse available for lease in Carlsbad featuring approximately 1,362 SF of living space over two levels. Open living and dining room feature wood la kittyminate flooring and large windows providing great natural sunlight. Large private backyard with grass, flower beds and covered patio trellis. Kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Renovated half bathroom downstairs. Attached two car garage features brand new washer and dryer. Bedrooms are light and bright with carpeting and ample closet storage space. Master bedroom features two closets and attached full bathroom. Located only a few miles to the beach and close to a community park, shopping, dining and entertainment!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/



-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2870

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: No



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: The Trails of Calavera Hills/ Carlsbad

- FLOORING: carpet, laminate

- PARKING: 2-car attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none, tenant pays all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1987

- Sorry, NO COSIGNERS



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



