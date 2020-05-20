3613 Laredo St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities garage pet friendly

4Bd/2Ba one story house with 3 car garage and new A/C! - 1863 sq ft house with 3 car attached garage!



Nice size back yard perfect for small children or dog and landscaper included!



Brand new A/C!



Comes with fridge, also has hook ups for washer/dryer



Great location close to shops and entertainment!



Living areas are laminate flooring!



Security deposit is one month's rent, pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit!



Please contact Mark, property manager to set up showing

(760) 518-5664

Pacific Property Management



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4696133)