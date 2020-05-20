All apartments in Carlsbad
Location

3613 Laredo Street, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
4Bd/2Ba one story house with 3 car garage and new A/C! - 1863 sq ft house with 3 car attached garage!

Nice size back yard perfect for small children or dog and landscaper included!

Brand new A/C!

Comes with fridge, also has hook ups for washer/dryer

Great location close to shops and entertainment!

Living areas are laminate flooring!

Security deposit is one month's rent, pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit!

Please contact Mark, property manager to set up showing
(760) 518-5664
Pacific Property Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4696133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 Laredo St. have any available units?
3613 Laredo St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 Laredo St. have?
Some of 3613 Laredo St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 Laredo St. currently offering any rent specials?
3613 Laredo St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 Laredo St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3613 Laredo St. is pet friendly.
Does 3613 Laredo St. offer parking?
Yes, 3613 Laredo St. does offer parking.
Does 3613 Laredo St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3613 Laredo St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 Laredo St. have a pool?
No, 3613 Laredo St. does not have a pool.
Does 3613 Laredo St. have accessible units?
No, 3613 Laredo St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 Laredo St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3613 Laredo St. does not have units with dishwashers.
