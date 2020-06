Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LOWEST priced 2 unit opportunity in 92008 west of the 5! Just 4 short blocks to famous CARLSBAD VILLAGE shops, restaurants & the beach. Charming beach cottages sit on a corner lot, one 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus an office which have been significantly renovated. Both include exclusive-use patios, in-unit washer/dryer hookups & garages. Great quiet location. Furnished option is negotiable based on terms.