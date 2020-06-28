All apartments in Carlsbad
3604 Kingston St
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

3604 Kingston St

3604 Kingston Street · No Longer Available
Location

3604 Kingston Street, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Great 3 BR, 2 BA, one level home w/large partially fenced backyard. Quiet street in a neighborhood close to elementary, middle and high schools in Carlsbad School District. Outdoor living- lattice covered patio and mature trees. Master BR and BA on one level, large bedrooms , eat in kitchen with pantry, family room off kitchen,formal living room with gas fireplace, 2 car garage off of kitchen. Includes washer, dryer, refrigerator. small pets accepted with pet deposit. Tenant pay all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3604 Kingston St have any available units?
3604 Kingston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3604 Kingston St have?
Some of 3604 Kingston St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3604 Kingston St currently offering any rent specials?
3604 Kingston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 Kingston St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3604 Kingston St is pet friendly.
Does 3604 Kingston St offer parking?
Yes, 3604 Kingston St offers parking.
Does 3604 Kingston St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3604 Kingston St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 Kingston St have a pool?
No, 3604 Kingston St does not have a pool.
Does 3604 Kingston St have accessible units?
No, 3604 Kingston St does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 Kingston St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3604 Kingston St has units with dishwashers.
