3604 Kingston St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Great 3 BR, 2 BA, one level home w/large partially fenced backyard. Quiet street in a neighborhood close to elementary, middle and high schools in Carlsbad School District. Outdoor living- lattice covered patio and mature trees. Master BR and BA on one level, large bedrooms , eat in kitchen with pantry, family room off kitchen,formal living room with gas fireplace, 2 car garage off of kitchen. Includes washer, dryer, refrigerator. small pets accepted with pet deposit. Tenant pay all utilities.