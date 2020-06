Amenities

garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking garage

This 4 bedroom 3 bath home near Calavera Hills in Carlsbad has 3 bedrooms upstairs, bedroom and bath downstairs and an office room.

Private lovely landscaped corner lot, large flowing living spaces, light and airy.

This 4 bedroom 3 bath home near Calavera Hills in Carlsbad has 3 bedrooms upstairs, bedroom and bath downstairs and an office room.

Private lovely landscaped corner lot, large flowing living spaces, light and airy.