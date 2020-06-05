All apartments in Carlsbad
3310 Eureka Pl
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

3310 Eureka Pl

3310 Eureka Place · No Longer Available
Location

3310 Eureka Place, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute 1950 Carlsbad Bungalow - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom!! Beautiful laminate flooring throughout the home. The large modern kitchen has lots of cabinets, quartz countertops, and all new stainless steel appliances, The laundry room is conveniently located off of the kitchen. The large bedrooms each have walk in closets. The home has all brand new dual pane windows and window treatments. There is also a detached 2 car large garage. You will enjoy the privacy this home has to offer. The home is set back off the street with a very long driveway. Plenty of room to park your cars. Located within minutes to Highway 5, shopping, dining, entertainment and Carlsbad Village. Non Smokers Only. One Year Lease. Advertised Price Subject to Credit, background and other factors and therefore subject to change. Contact Graf Property Management to schedule a showing at 760-721-4442

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5152028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 Eureka Pl have any available units?
3310 Eureka Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3310 Eureka Pl have?
Some of 3310 Eureka Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 Eureka Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3310 Eureka Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 Eureka Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3310 Eureka Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3310 Eureka Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3310 Eureka Pl offers parking.
Does 3310 Eureka Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 Eureka Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 Eureka Pl have a pool?
No, 3310 Eureka Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3310 Eureka Pl have accessible units?
No, 3310 Eureka Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 Eureka Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3310 Eureka Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
