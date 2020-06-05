3310 Eureka Pl

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Cute 1950 Carlsbad Bungalow - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom!! Beautiful laminate flooring throughout the home. The large modern kitchen has lots of cabinets, quartz countertops, and all new stainless steel appliances, The laundry room is conveniently located off of the kitchen. The large bedrooms each have walk in closets. The home has all brand new dual pane windows and window treatments. There is also a detached 2 car large garage. You will enjoy the privacy this home has to offer. The home is set back off the street with a very long driveway. Plenty of room to park your cars. Located within minutes to Highway 5, shopping, dining, entertainment and Carlsbad Village. Non Smokers Only. One Year Lease. Advertised Price Subject to Credit, background and other factors and therefore subject to change. Contact Graf Property Management to schedule a showing at 760-721-4442



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5152028)