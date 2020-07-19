All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3234 Corte Paloma

3234 Corte Paloma · No Longer Available
Location

3234 Corte Paloma, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Avail March 1st.Must see charming cul de sac executive home in very desirable Quiet Gated community of La Costa Ridge.Sitting on a large near 1/2 acre lot with wonderful green environment.Huge kitchen with custom cabinets, countertops, Thermador appliances,large laundry room.Large private front courtyard.Premium flooring throughout downstairs and upgraded designer carpet everywhere else. Three fireplaces. 4 car garage. Large pantry and a very convenient butler's pantry.Near school.See supplement for more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3234 Corte Paloma have any available units?
3234 Corte Paloma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3234 Corte Paloma have?
Some of 3234 Corte Paloma's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3234 Corte Paloma currently offering any rent specials?
3234 Corte Paloma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3234 Corte Paloma pet-friendly?
No, 3234 Corte Paloma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3234 Corte Paloma offer parking?
Yes, 3234 Corte Paloma offers parking.
Does 3234 Corte Paloma have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3234 Corte Paloma offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3234 Corte Paloma have a pool?
No, 3234 Corte Paloma does not have a pool.
Does 3234 Corte Paloma have accessible units?
No, 3234 Corte Paloma does not have accessible units.
Does 3234 Corte Paloma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3234 Corte Paloma has units with dishwashers.
