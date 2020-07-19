3234 Corte Paloma

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Avail March 1st.Must see charming cul de sac executive home in very desirable Quiet Gated community of La Costa Ridge.Sitting on a large near 1/2 acre lot with wonderful green environment.Huge kitchen with custom cabinets, countertops, Thermador appliances,large laundry room.Large private front courtyard.Premium flooring throughout downstairs and upgraded designer carpet everywhere else. Three fireplaces. 4 car garage. Large pantry and a very convenient butler's pantry.Near school.See supplement for more.