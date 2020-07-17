3153 Avenida Olmeda

Amenities

Available 8/1. La Costa private, furnished (if needed), spacious room! 1 bedroom AVAILABLE within a 3 bed, 2.5 baths(other rooms rented). Two-story La Costa town-home, freshly painted, spacious 1,350 square feet town-home. Looking for a female roommate for 1 bedroom. Lower gated patio with a beautiful garden filled with succulents, flowers and roses. Large upper deck with a beautiful view of the sunset. New washer and dryer in unit! Shared bathroom. Garage and storage unit on side of the house. Tennis courts and pool at your fingertips in complex. Seconds from Bressi Ranch shopping center Sprouts, Trader Joes and Vons. Right by several gyms. Close to The Forum mall. 8 min drive to the beach and right near Omni La Costa Resort. Utilities and cable split among renters (4 ways).

Managed by Grace Property Management: https://www.gracepropertymanagement.net/