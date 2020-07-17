All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3153 Avenida Olmeda.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3153 Avenida Olmeda
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

3153 Avenida Olmeda

3153 Avenida Olmeda · (425) 931-4584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Rancho La Costa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3153 Avenida Olmeda, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,299

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available 8/1. La Costa private, furnished (if needed), spacious room! 1 bedroom AVAILABLE within a 3 bed, 2.5 baths(other rooms rented). Two-story La Costa town-home, freshly painted, spacious 1,350 square feet town-home. Looking for a female roommate for 1 bedroom. Lower gated patio with a beautiful garden filled with succulents, flowers and roses. Large upper deck with a beautiful view of the sunset. New washer and dryer in unit! Shared bathroom. Garage and storage unit on side of the house. Tennis courts and pool at your fingertips in complex. Seconds from Bressi Ranch shopping center Sprouts, Trader Joes and Vons. Right by several gyms. Close to The Forum mall. 8 min drive to the beach and right near Omni La Costa Resort. Utilities and cable split among renters (4 ways).
Managed by Grace Property Management: https://www.gracepropertymanagement.net/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3153 Avenida Olmeda have any available units?
3153 Avenida Olmeda has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3153 Avenida Olmeda have?
Some of 3153 Avenida Olmeda's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3153 Avenida Olmeda currently offering any rent specials?
3153 Avenida Olmeda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3153 Avenida Olmeda pet-friendly?
No, 3153 Avenida Olmeda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3153 Avenida Olmeda offer parking?
Yes, 3153 Avenida Olmeda offers parking.
Does 3153 Avenida Olmeda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3153 Avenida Olmeda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3153 Avenida Olmeda have a pool?
Yes, 3153 Avenida Olmeda has a pool.
Does 3153 Avenida Olmeda have accessible units?
No, 3153 Avenida Olmeda does not have accessible units.
Does 3153 Avenida Olmeda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3153 Avenida Olmeda has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3153 Avenida Olmeda?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coast Village Apartment Homes
935 Laguna Drive
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with GymsCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Costa Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PoinsettaOlde Carlsbad
Calavera HillsCarlsbad Village
North Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity