3131 Vista Mar

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

WOW, BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD CONDO with BREATHTAKING VIEWS!!! - This rarely available, private upper-end unit is the one you have been waiting for, home sweet, view Home. Panoramic Views from almost every window. Come and enjoy the Ocean Breeze from this 32 X 8 wraparound balcony. You can access the covered balcony from three different rooms. The location of this home in the community creates are private, parklike setting. This bright and airy home has fresh paint throughout, laminate wood flooring, and new carpeting. Three spacious bedrooms with Walkin-In closet in the Master Bedroom and a skylight in the Master Bathroom. Detached garage & carport, additional storage closet on the balcony. Located in Sea Point Tennis Club Community. The complex has multiple pools, hot tubs, and tennis courts so you can enjoy Coastal Living at its finest. Close to shopping, restaurants, and great schools.



No Cats Allowed



