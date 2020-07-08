All apartments in Carlsbad
3131 Vista Mar

3131 Vista Mar · No Longer Available
Location

3131 Vista Mar, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
WOW, BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD CONDO with BREATHTAKING VIEWS!!! - This rarely available, private upper-end unit is the one you have been waiting for, home sweet, view Home. Panoramic Views from almost every window. Come and enjoy the Ocean Breeze from this 32 X 8 wraparound balcony. You can access the covered balcony from three different rooms. The location of this home in the community creates are private, parklike setting. This bright and airy home has fresh paint throughout, laminate wood flooring, and new carpeting. Three spacious bedrooms with Walkin-In closet in the Master Bedroom and a skylight in the Master Bathroom. Detached garage & carport, additional storage closet on the balcony. Located in Sea Point Tennis Club Community. The complex has multiple pools, hot tubs, and tennis courts so you can enjoy Coastal Living at its finest. Close to shopping, restaurants, and great schools.

Due to Covid-19, we have provided a 3D tour to give you a virtual walk-through private tour prior to seeing this home in person. Link below:

Matterport 3D tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=MTrELN6SZ3p&brand=0

FOR FASTEST RESPONSE: Due to the volume of calls we receive and the fact that we are in properties most of the day showing homes to people just like yourselves. We ask that you submit a 'Guest Card' online via our website instead of calling. You may further expedite the pre-screening process by selecting the "Tell Us About You" button and completing the short questionnaire. We look forward to serving you. Happy House Hunting!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5776818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 Vista Mar have any available units?
3131 Vista Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3131 Vista Mar have?
Some of 3131 Vista Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 Vista Mar currently offering any rent specials?
3131 Vista Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 Vista Mar pet-friendly?
Yes, 3131 Vista Mar is pet friendly.
Does 3131 Vista Mar offer parking?
Yes, 3131 Vista Mar offers parking.
Does 3131 Vista Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3131 Vista Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 Vista Mar have a pool?
Yes, 3131 Vista Mar has a pool.
Does 3131 Vista Mar have accessible units?
No, 3131 Vista Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 Vista Mar have units with dishwashers?
No, 3131 Vista Mar does not have units with dishwashers.

