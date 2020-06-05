All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

3087 Corte Trabuco

3087 Corte Trabuco · No Longer Available
Location

3087 Corte Trabuco, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

3087 Corte Trabuco Available 12/13/19 2BR/2BA Condo with Private Balcony! 1 Car Garage! All Appliances Included! Pet ok! Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts! - $2100 Per Month, Pet Rent $50-100 additional per month.
$2100 Security Deposit, Pet Deposit $500

Address: 3087 Corte Trabuco Carlsbad CA 92009

Available December 13th, 2019

Features:
*2 Bedrooms
*2 Baths
*Wood floors Through out living space, Carpet in the Master
*1 Attached Car Garage
*Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher/Fridge
*Washer/Dryer Included
*Community Pool/spa/tennis court
*Pet Friendly with extra deposit, pet rent and owner approval.

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath in beautiful La Costa Meadowridge. Upgraded and well maintained end of cul-de-sac unit with views. Occupies entire top story, no shared walls. All living space is on one level, direct entry 1 Car garage. Remodeled kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Luxury upgraded baths with travertine and double sinks in master suite. Spacious and sunny balcony. Carpet in the Master, Washer and Dryer included. Upstairs balcony catches the afternoon breezes. Also features: updated faucets and lighting,mirrored wardrobe doors, wood laminate flooring, and ceiling fans. Owner will consider 1 small pet. Community amenities include: tennis courts and two pools/spas, short drive to the beautiful Carlsbad and Encinitas beaches. La Costa Schools.

If you are interested in this property. Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com

(RLNE5328244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

