3008 Rana Ct.

3008 Rana Court · No Longer Available
Location

3008 Rana Court, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals, Inc. 760-436-5111 www.lchomes.com Lic. #01502169 Great La Costa home in a wonderful location! 4 bdrms plus large bonus room or optional 5th bdrm. One full bdrm and bath downstairs. Quiet cul-de-sac near La Costa Canyon Community Park. Encinitas School District, La Costa Canyon High School. Light and bright floor plan. Large backyard with expansive deck from side to side. New carpet and paint prior to new tenant move-in! Large side yard and side patio. Call us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 Rana Ct. have any available units?
3008 Rana Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3008 Rana Ct. have?
Some of 3008 Rana Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 Rana Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Rana Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Rana Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 3008 Rana Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3008 Rana Ct. offer parking?
No, 3008 Rana Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 3008 Rana Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3008 Rana Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Rana Ct. have a pool?
No, 3008 Rana Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 3008 Rana Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3008 Rana Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Rana Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3008 Rana Ct. has units with dishwashers.
