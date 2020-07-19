3008 Rana Ct.

Amenities

Lynn Smith La Costa Sales & Rentals, Inc. 760-436-5111 www.lchomes.com Lic. #01502169 Great La Costa home in a wonderful location! 4 bdrms plus large bonus room or optional 5th bdrm. One full bdrm and bath downstairs. Quiet cul-de-sac near La Costa Canyon Community Park. Encinitas School District, La Costa Canyon High School. Light and bright floor plan. Large backyard with expansive deck from side to side. New carpet and paint prior to new tenant move-in! Large side yard and side patio. Call us today!