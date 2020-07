Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful home located just 2 miles from Carlsbad's sandy beaches featuring: newer laminate flooring upstairs, recently painted inside , remodeled bathrooms with new vanities, granite counter tops, toilets, tubs, porcelain flooring and walls. The home has solar, and Andersen windows were installed throughout the house a few years ago for energy efficient. Right next to HOA park and short walk to pool. Seller may consider carry back or lease option.