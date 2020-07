Amenities

Terrific home with views of city lights, distant ocean and canyon views this two story, four bedroom home in the quiet north Carlsbad's Calavera Hills with short walk to great Calavera Hills Community Park. Well maintained home with many upgrades to enjoy the excellent community of Carlsbad. Great ocean breezes and wonderful sunsets. Close to shopping, major highways, and amazing restaurants in downtown Carlsbad. Available January 1, 2020.