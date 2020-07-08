2881 Trails Ln

Amenities
1.5 MILES TO BEACH! 3 BD / 3.5 BA, Newly Built! - Property Id: 266265
1.5 Mi to Beach! NEW CONSTRUCTION, Never Lived In! Peak OCEAN VIEWS
3 BD/3.5 BA - Elevator Townhome! Move-In Ready!
BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR:
- 3 BED/3.5 BATH / Loft / 2566 SqFt
- Elevator on all 3 Floors!
- SKY HIGH 20' Ceilings
- Hardwood Floor
- Chef's Kitchen / Bar Seating / Drop Lights
- Bertazzoni Appliances / 6-Burner Range
- Charcoal Counters
- European Cabinets
- Tiled Showers w/ Raised Shower Heads
- Dual Master Suites
- Master Baths w/ Quartz Stone / Soak Tubs
- SPACIOUS Floorplan
- Pre-wired High Speed Data / smart TV's. WiFi A/C.
- Tankless Water Heater
OUTDOOR SPACE:
- Santa Barbara inspired Architecture
- Multiple Balconies
- Fenced Private Yard
- Decorative Iron Railing
- 2 Car Garage
- Tot Lot
- NEW "Trails End" Home
1.5 Miles to Carlsbad Village and Beach!! Close to 78 and 5 freeways, CSUSM, shopping & dining!
RENTS $5000/mo w/ $5000 Deposit. Resident pays utilities. Pet Rent $50/mo, 1 small pet ok. 1 Year Lease. Must have good credit and verifiable income 2.5x rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266265
Property Id 266265
(RLNE5722434)