Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

2881 Trails Ln

2881 Trails Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2881 Trails Ln, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
playground
garage
internet access
new construction
1.5 MILES TO BEACH! 3 BD / 3.5 BA, Newly Built! - Property Id: 266265

1.5 Mi to Beach! NEW CONSTRUCTION, Never Lived In! Peak OCEAN VIEWS
3 BD/3.5 BA - Elevator Townhome! Move-In Ready!

BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR:
- 3 BED/3.5 BATH / Loft / 2566 SqFt
- Elevator on all 3 Floors!
- SKY HIGH 20' Ceilings
- Hardwood Floor
- Chef's Kitchen / Bar Seating / Drop Lights
- Bertazzoni Appliances / 6-Burner Range
- Charcoal Counters
- European Cabinets
- Tiled Showers w/ Raised Shower Heads
- Dual Master Suites
- Master Baths w/ Quartz Stone / Soak Tubs
- SPACIOUS Floorplan
- Pre-wired High Speed Data / smart TV's. WiFi A/C.
- Tankless Water Heater

OUTDOOR SPACE:
- Santa Barbara inspired Architecture
- Multiple Balconies
- Fenced Private Yard
- Decorative Iron Railing
- 2 Car Garage
- Tot Lot
- NEW "Trails End" Home

1.5 Miles to Carlsbad Village and Beach!! Close to 78 and 5 freeways, CSUSM, shopping & dining!
RENTS $5000/mo w/ $5000 Deposit. Resident pays utilities. Pet Rent $50/mo, 1 small pet ok. 1 Year Lease. Must have good credit and verifiable income 2.5x rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266265
Property Id 266265

(RLNE5722434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2881 Trails Ln have any available units?
2881 Trails Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2881 Trails Ln have?
Some of 2881 Trails Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2881 Trails Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2881 Trails Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2881 Trails Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2881 Trails Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2881 Trails Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2881 Trails Ln offers parking.
Does 2881 Trails Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2881 Trails Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2881 Trails Ln have a pool?
No, 2881 Trails Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2881 Trails Ln have accessible units?
No, 2881 Trails Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2881 Trails Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2881 Trails Ln has units with dishwashers.

