2881 Trails Ln

1.5 MILES TO BEACH! 3 BD / 3.5 BA, Newly Built! - Property Id: 266265



1.5 Mi to Beach! NEW CONSTRUCTION, Never Lived In! Peak OCEAN VIEWS

3 BD/3.5 BA - Elevator Townhome! Move-In Ready!



BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR:

- 3 BED/3.5 BATH / Loft / 2566 SqFt

- Elevator on all 3 Floors!

- SKY HIGH 20' Ceilings

- Hardwood Floor

- Chef's Kitchen / Bar Seating / Drop Lights

- Bertazzoni Appliances / 6-Burner Range

- Charcoal Counters

- European Cabinets

- Tiled Showers w/ Raised Shower Heads

- Dual Master Suites

- Master Baths w/ Quartz Stone / Soak Tubs

- SPACIOUS Floorplan

- Pre-wired High Speed Data / smart TV's. WiFi A/C.

- Tankless Water Heater



OUTDOOR SPACE:

- Santa Barbara inspired Architecture

- Multiple Balconies

- Fenced Private Yard

- Decorative Iron Railing

- 2 Car Garage

- Tot Lot

- NEW "Trails End" Home



1.5 Miles to Carlsbad Village and Beach!! Close to 78 and 5 freeways, CSUSM, shopping & dining!

RENTS $5000/mo w/ $5000 Deposit. Resident pays utilities. Pet Rent $50/mo, 1 small pet ok. 1 Year Lease. Must have good credit and verifiable income 2.5x rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266265

