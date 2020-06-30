2873 Segovia Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets

La Costa Home, single level, none nicer! - The owner searched for this home for 2 years, I've been managing homes for 12 years and this one is great.

It has everything you would want in a luxury home, completely upgraded, every detail was well thought out.

This was a model home, ceilings are 10 ft throughout. I've included a floor plan layout with room dimensions. There are 3 bedrooms plus a dining room, a library, a wine cellar, a living room with fireplace, a family room with fireplace, a dining room and a breakfast area, big kitchen with lots of counter space, upgraded appliances, a laundry room and an oversized (610 sqft) 3 car garage.

The master suite has access to the back patio and includes a big walk-in closet, the shower is so large it doesn't need a door, it has two shower heads and the wall is solid granite. There's a separate two-person tub that nice and deep!

The outside includes a waterfall and professional landscaping (gardener included), pergola shade runs the length of the house for sunset views. Too many upgraded features to list, meticulously clean, Also includes use of the Valley Club La Costa Valley with pool and sports activities.

Please call Scott Colbert

WeRentSD.com

Scott@WeRentSD.com

619.708.5008

DRE#01836754



