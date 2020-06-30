All apartments in Carlsbad
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2873 Segovia Way
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

2873 Segovia Way

2873 Segovia Way · No Longer Available
Location

2873 Segovia Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
La Costa Home, single level, none nicer! - The owner searched for this home for 2 years, I've been managing homes for 12 years and this one is great.
It has everything you would want in a luxury home, completely upgraded, every detail was well thought out.
This was a model home, ceilings are 10 ft throughout. I've included a floor plan layout with room dimensions. There are 3 bedrooms plus a dining room, a library, a wine cellar, a living room with fireplace, a family room with fireplace, a dining room and a breakfast area, big kitchen with lots of counter space, upgraded appliances, a laundry room and an oversized (610 sqft) 3 car garage.
The master suite has access to the back patio and includes a big walk-in closet, the shower is so large it doesn't need a door, it has two shower heads and the wall is solid granite. There's a separate two-person tub that nice and deep!
The outside includes a waterfall and professional landscaping (gardener included), pergola shade runs the length of the house for sunset views. Too many upgraded features to list, meticulously clean, Also includes use of the Valley Club La Costa Valley with pool and sports activities.
Please call Scott Colbert
WeRentSD.com
Scott@WeRentSD.com
619.708.5008
DRE#01836754

(RLNE5417857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2873 Segovia Way have any available units?
2873 Segovia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2873 Segovia Way have?
Some of 2873 Segovia Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2873 Segovia Way currently offering any rent specials?
2873 Segovia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2873 Segovia Way pet-friendly?
No, 2873 Segovia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2873 Segovia Way offer parking?
Yes, 2873 Segovia Way offers parking.
Does 2873 Segovia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2873 Segovia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2873 Segovia Way have a pool?
Yes, 2873 Segovia Way has a pool.
Does 2873 Segovia Way have accessible units?
No, 2873 Segovia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2873 Segovia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2873 Segovia Way does not have units with dishwashers.

