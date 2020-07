Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeously remodeled 2 bedroom/2 bathroom end-unit is a haven in an oasis-literally! One of just nine units in "El Oasis" townhomes, it's light, bright, sophisticated & serene with designer colors and high-end finishes: Quartz counters, tiled bathroom walls, glass tile backsplash & walk in pantry in kitchen, latest & greatest wood pattern waterproof flooring, canned lighting, elegant fireplace in living room, new ceiling fans in bedrooms, large closets. Convenient to all!