2824 Winthrop Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly walk in closets pool fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Price: $ 2,150 Per Month



Property Size: 1112



Bedrooms: 2



Bathrooms: 2



Deposit: $2150



Monthly Income: $5,500



Description



Condo available with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.1,112 square feet with vaulted ceilings and fireplace in newly carpeted living room. Kitchen includes appliances such as refrigerator, trash compactor, microwave, and stove. Washer and dryer are in the condo for easy access to laundry. Spacious master bedroom with natural lighting and walk in closet. Dual vanity in master bathroom. Large community pool and childrens park near unit. One pet allowed under 45 lbs or 24 inches. Water included in rent.