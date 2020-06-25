2824 Winthrop Ave

Amenities
Price: $ 2,150 Per Month
Property Size: 1112
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Deposit: $2150
Monthly Income: $5,500
Description
Condo available with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.1,112 square feet with vaulted ceilings and fireplace in newly carpeted living room. Kitchen includes appliances such as refrigerator, trash compactor, microwave, and stove. Washer and dryer are in the condo for easy access to laundry. Spacious master bedroom with natural lighting and walk in closet. Dual vanity in master bathroom. Large community pool and childrens park near unit. One pet allowed under 45 lbs or 24 inches. Water included in rent.