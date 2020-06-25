All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated May 29 2019 at 12:15 AM

2824 Winthrop Ave

2824 Winthrop Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2824 Winthrop Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Price: $ 2,150 Per Month

Property Size: 1112

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Deposit: $2150

Monthly Income: $5,500

Description

Condo available with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.1,112 square feet with vaulted ceilings and fireplace in newly carpeted living room. Kitchen includes appliances such as refrigerator, trash compactor, microwave, and stove. Washer and dryer are in the condo for easy access to laundry. Spacious master bedroom with natural lighting and walk in closet. Dual vanity in master bathroom. Large community pool and childrens park near unit. One pet allowed under 45 lbs or 24 inches. Water included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2824 Winthrop Ave have any available units?
2824 Winthrop Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2824 Winthrop Ave have?
Some of 2824 Winthrop Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2824 Winthrop Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2824 Winthrop Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2824 Winthrop Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2824 Winthrop Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2824 Winthrop Ave offer parking?
No, 2824 Winthrop Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2824 Winthrop Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2824 Winthrop Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2824 Winthrop Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2824 Winthrop Ave has a pool.
Does 2824 Winthrop Ave have accessible units?
No, 2824 Winthrop Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2824 Winthrop Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2824 Winthrop Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
