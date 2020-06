Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This is a great single-story ground-floor unit with an open floor plan and wood like floors throughout the interior. This is a two bedroom one bath home offering 822 ft. of living area located in a private and quiet complex. Home is walking distance to the restaurants, shopping and your local entertainment. This unit has access to a private patio from the kitchen and the bedroom with two assigned parking spaces and an outdoor storage room next to the unit to store those extra items.