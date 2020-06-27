2709 Via Juanita

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Town-home Located in Tanglewood Community in Carlsbad - This beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom townhome was built in 1984 and has the largest floor-plan in the Tanglewood Community. It is located at the end of a quiet street towards the back of the complex, it is close to shopping and a quick 10-minute drive to the beach.



The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, white quartz counter tops, beautiful dark wood cabinets, glass tile backsplash, tile flooring, cast iron sink, a huge pantry, and a large island, great for entertaining.



It has been upgraded with recessed lighting throughout, ceiling fans in each bedroom, dual pane windows, plenty of street parking and a 2-car garage attached to your private patio.



The Tanglewood community offers its residents private access to the pool, spa, and recreational room, along with RV parking.



*Photos were taken prior to owner moving out.



No pets preffered

Contact Anthony Schmitt for your private showing (760)736-3600.



No Pets Allowed



