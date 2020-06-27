All apartments in Carlsbad
Carlsbad, CA
2709 Via Juanita
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM

2709 Via Juanita

2709 via Juanita · No Longer Available
Carlsbad
Tamarack Point
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2709 via Juanita, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Town-home Located in Tanglewood Community in Carlsbad - This beautiful 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom townhome was built in 1984 and has the largest floor-plan in the Tanglewood Community. It is located at the end of a quiet street towards the back of the complex, it is close to shopping and a quick 10-minute drive to the beach.

The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, white quartz counter tops, beautiful dark wood cabinets, glass tile backsplash, tile flooring, cast iron sink, a huge pantry, and a large island, great for entertaining.

It has been upgraded with recessed lighting throughout, ceiling fans in each bedroom, dual pane windows, plenty of street parking and a 2-car garage attached to your private patio.

The Tanglewood community offers its residents private access to the pool, spa, and recreational room, along with RV parking.

*Photos were taken prior to owner moving out.

No pets preffered
Contact Anthony Schmitt for your private showing (760)736-3600.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2786157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Via Juanita have any available units?
2709 Via Juanita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 Via Juanita have?
Some of 2709 Via Juanita's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Via Juanita currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Via Juanita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Via Juanita pet-friendly?
No, 2709 Via Juanita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2709 Via Juanita offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Via Juanita offers parking.
Does 2709 Via Juanita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Via Juanita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Via Juanita have a pool?
Yes, 2709 Via Juanita has a pool.
Does 2709 Via Juanita have accessible units?
No, 2709 Via Juanita does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Via Juanita have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 Via Juanita does not have units with dishwashers.
