w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

2709 Glasgow Dr. Available 07/10/20 Spacious Single Story Home in Calavera Hills! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Single-family lovely one-story three bedroom and two bath home near Calavera Hills Park. Beautiful plank flooring throughout the dining area, living room, entryway, and hall. Carpet in bedrooms. Appliances include stove, dishwasher, microwave, laundry hookups. Lovely fireplace in the living room. Spacious fenced yard that includes a gardener. Owner is offering a concession of a $100 off the rent months of July, August, September to offset the higher water bills around those months only.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,125.



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property

Microwave

Stove

Dishwasher

Fire Place

Dining Area

Living Room

1 Story

Hardwood floors

Laundry Hook-ups

2 Car Garage

Home Owners Assoc.

Gardener included

Vertical Blinds

Mini Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Hope Elementary

Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School

High School: Sage Creek High

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2709-Glasgow-Drive-Carlsbad-CA-92010-1856/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



