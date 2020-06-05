All apartments in Carlsbad
Location

2709 Glasgow Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2709 Glasgow Dr. Available 07/10/20 Spacious Single Story Home in Calavera Hills! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Single-family lovely one-story three bedroom and two bath home near Calavera Hills Park. Beautiful plank flooring throughout the dining area, living room, entryway, and hall. Carpet in bedrooms. Appliances include stove, dishwasher, microwave, laundry hookups. Lovely fireplace in the living room. Spacious fenced yard that includes a gardener. Owner is offering a concession of a $100 off the rent months of July, August, September to offset the higher water bills around those months only.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,125.

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Stove
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Dining Area
Living Room
1 Story
Hardwood floors
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Vertical Blinds
Mini Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: Sage Creek High
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2709-Glasgow-Drive-Carlsbad-CA-92010-1856/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4693176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Glasgow Dr. have any available units?
2709 Glasgow Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 Glasgow Dr. have?
Some of 2709 Glasgow Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Glasgow Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Glasgow Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Glasgow Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 Glasgow Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2709 Glasgow Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Glasgow Dr. does offer parking.
Does 2709 Glasgow Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Glasgow Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Glasgow Dr. have a pool?
No, 2709 Glasgow Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Glasgow Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2709 Glasgow Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Glasgow Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 Glasgow Dr. has units with dishwashers.
