2709 Glasgow Dr. Available 07/10/20 Spacious Single Story Home in Calavera Hills! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Single-family lovely one-story three bedroom and two bath home near Calavera Hills Park. Beautiful plank flooring throughout the dining area, living room, entryway, and hall. Carpet in bedrooms. Appliances include stove, dishwasher, microwave, laundry hookups. Lovely fireplace in the living room. Spacious fenced yard that includes a gardener. Owner is offering a concession of a $100 off the rent months of July, August, September to offset the higher water bills around those months only.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,125.
PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Stove
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Dining Area
Living Room
1 Story
Hardwood floors
Laundry Hook-ups
2 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Vertical Blinds
Mini Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: Sage Creek High
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2709-Glasgow-Drive-Carlsbad-CA-92010-1856/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE4693176)