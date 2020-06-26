Amenities

2696 Medford Court Available 07/06/19 3BR/2BA Single Level Home In Cul De Sac! Close to all! Big Backyard! Small Pets ok! Gardener Included! - $3600 per Month

$3600 Security Deposit



Address: 2696 Medford Court Carlsbad CA 92008



Available July 6, 2019.



Features:

*3 Bedrooms

*2 Baths

*Wood Floors throught out home

*Vaulted ceilings in living room/Family room

*2 Car Garage

*Fridge/Dishwasher

*Washer/Dryer in Laundry Room.

*Gardener Included

*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Schools, Parks!



If you are interested in this property,Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com



Beautiful Single Level 3BR 2BA home located in desireable neighborhood of Spinnaker Point in Carlsbad. Completely remodelled with new kitchen, cabinets, countertops, appliances, bathrooms, fresh paint and modern plank flooring throughout. Fireplace, 3 car garage, w/d hookups, huge backyard with patio on edge of canyon. Adjacent to major shopping, Schools, and restaurants. Conveniently located next to 78 and I-5. 1 Dog OK less than 25lbs with deposit.



