Carlsbad, CA
2657 Cazadero Drive
Last updated April 21 2020 at 2:26 PM

2657 Cazadero Drive

2657 Cazadero Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2657 Cazadero Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Completely remodeled wonderful coastal home. Ground Floor: 2 car garage with plenty of storage space + additional car parking in the back, 260Sf office with separate entrance. First Floor: Boasts an open floor plan with a family room that opens to the dining room, large kitchen, walk-in pantry, bathroom, laundry room, big fireplace. Well-appointed kitchen features plenty of cabinets, granite counter tops, top of the line appliance & an abundance of counter space. Huge Sunroom. Access to the front yard with a patio. Second floor: Spacious master bedroom with full bathroom/shower, his and her sinks, high ceilings for lots of natural light. 2 large bedrooms and full bathroom/tab, big landing area. Other features include: Hardwood and bamboo floors in all living areas, tiled baths and offices, A/C, private backyard. Deposit: $3,500 Pets Policy: TBD. Additional Rent $50 per month per Pet and Additional security deposit of $500 per pet. NO SMOKING Minimum Lease Duration 12 months: Minimum verified gross annual income requirement: $150,000. Tenant pays for all utilities and 50% of garden maintenance. Part of 2 unit luxury duplex. Please drive by first and then call for an appointment to show. 8583354142 David

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2657 Cazadero Drive have any available units?
2657 Cazadero Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2657 Cazadero Drive have?
Some of 2657 Cazadero Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2657 Cazadero Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2657 Cazadero Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2657 Cazadero Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2657 Cazadero Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2657 Cazadero Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2657 Cazadero Drive offers parking.
Does 2657 Cazadero Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2657 Cazadero Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2657 Cazadero Drive have a pool?
No, 2657 Cazadero Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2657 Cazadero Drive have accessible units?
No, 2657 Cazadero Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2657 Cazadero Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2657 Cazadero Drive has units with dishwashers.

