2657 Cazadero Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Completely remodeled wonderful coastal home. Ground Floor: 2 car garage with plenty of storage space + additional car parking in the back, 260Sf office with separate entrance. First Floor: Boasts an open floor plan with a family room that opens to the dining room, large kitchen, walk-in pantry, bathroom, laundry room, big fireplace. Well-appointed kitchen features plenty of cabinets, granite counter tops, top of the line appliance & an abundance of counter space. Huge Sunroom. Access to the front yard with a patio. Second floor: Spacious master bedroom with full bathroom/shower, his and her sinks, high ceilings for lots of natural light. 2 large bedrooms and full bathroom/tab, big landing area. Other features include: Hardwood and bamboo floors in all living areas, tiled baths and offices, A/C, private backyard. Deposit: $3,500 Pets Policy: TBD. Additional Rent $50 per month per Pet and Additional security deposit of $500 per pet. NO SMOKING Minimum Lease Duration 12 months: Minimum verified gross annual income requirement: $150,000. Tenant pays for all utilities and 50% of garden maintenance. Part of 2 unit luxury duplex. Please drive by first and then call for an appointment to show. 8583354142 David