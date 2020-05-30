All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated April 13 2019

2639 Pirineos Way #233

2639 Pirineos Way · No Longer Available
Location

2639 Pirineos Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Updated La Costa Condo on golf course - Beautifully updated La Costa condo on the golf course! One bedroom, one and a half baths with vaulted ceilings, private balcony facing fairway, wood laminate flooring and remodeled kitchen and bathroom. New appliances with custom paint and designer touches throughout. Underground garage parking with two reserved spaces. Pool and spa just steps away. Private community with gated access. Available mid April for a one-year lease. Deposit equal to one month rent. Small dogs ok upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2639 Pirineos Way #233 have any available units?
2639 Pirineos Way #233 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2639 Pirineos Way #233 have?
Some of 2639 Pirineos Way #233's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2639 Pirineos Way #233 currently offering any rent specials?
2639 Pirineos Way #233 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2639 Pirineos Way #233 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2639 Pirineos Way #233 is pet friendly.
Does 2639 Pirineos Way #233 offer parking?
Yes, 2639 Pirineos Way #233 offers parking.
Does 2639 Pirineos Way #233 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2639 Pirineos Way #233 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2639 Pirineos Way #233 have a pool?
Yes, 2639 Pirineos Way #233 has a pool.
Does 2639 Pirineos Way #233 have accessible units?
No, 2639 Pirineos Way #233 does not have accessible units.
Does 2639 Pirineos Way #233 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2639 Pirineos Way #233 does not have units with dishwashers.
