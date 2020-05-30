2639 Pirineos Way #233

Amenities

Updated La Costa Condo on golf course - Beautifully updated La Costa condo on the golf course! One bedroom, one and a half baths with vaulted ceilings, private balcony facing fairway, wood laminate flooring and remodeled kitchen and bathroom. New appliances with custom paint and designer touches throughout. Underground garage parking with two reserved spaces. Pool and spa just steps away. Private community with gated access. Available mid April for a one-year lease. Deposit equal to one month rent. Small dogs ok upon approval.



