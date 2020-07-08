2621 Regent Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Two Bedroom Townhouse in Carlsbad Available 12/30! - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath townhouse available for move-in as early as December 30th!



This home features an open floor plan with wood flooring throughout, an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded bathrooms with new vanities, cozy living room with a fireplace, attached 2 car garage, and a loft that can be used as a third bedroom or office. Appliances included: washer and dryer, refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave and disposal. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Enjoy a large backyard with canyon views and a community pool in the Tamarack Point neighborhood.



Please call/text Francis Taylor Property Management at 760-690-6707 to schedule a showing.



