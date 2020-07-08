2621 Regent Rd

Amenities
Two Bedroom Townhouse in Carlsbad Available 12/30! - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath townhouse available for move-in as early as December 30th!
This home features an open floor plan with wood flooring throughout, an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded bathrooms with new vanities, cozy living room with a fireplace, attached 2 car garage, and a loft that can be used as a third bedroom or office. Appliances included: washer and dryer, refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave and disposal. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
Enjoy a large backyard with canyon views and a community pool in the Tamarack Point neighborhood.
Please call/text Francis Taylor Property Management at 760-690-6707 to schedule a showing.
DRE #01940903
(RLNE5412165)