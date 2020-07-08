All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

2621 Regent Rd

2621 Regent Road · No Longer Available
Location

2621 Regent Road, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Two Bedroom Townhouse in Carlsbad Available 12/30! - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath townhouse available for move-in as early as December 30th!

This home features an open floor plan with wood flooring throughout, an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded bathrooms with new vanities, cozy living room with a fireplace, attached 2 car garage, and a loft that can be used as a third bedroom or office. Appliances included: washer and dryer, refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave and disposal. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Enjoy a large backyard with canyon views and a community pool in the Tamarack Point neighborhood.

Please call/text Francis Taylor Property Management at 760-690-6707 to schedule a showing.

DRE #01940903

(RLNE5412165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 Regent Rd have any available units?
2621 Regent Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2621 Regent Rd have?
Some of 2621 Regent Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 Regent Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2621 Regent Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 Regent Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2621 Regent Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2621 Regent Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2621 Regent Rd offers parking.
Does 2621 Regent Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2621 Regent Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 Regent Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2621 Regent Rd has a pool.
Does 2621 Regent Rd have accessible units?
No, 2621 Regent Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 Regent Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2621 Regent Rd has units with dishwashers.

