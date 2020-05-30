Amenities

2583 Regent Rd. Available 03/14/20 Dual Master 2 BD/2.5 BA Townhome in Carlsbad! - Select upgrades stand out in this light and bright town home that offers high ceilings in the living room, tandem style two car garage, 1,300 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, both with attached full bathrooms, tons of storage with a coat closet and under the stairs closets by entry, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, butcher block counters, cabinetry, buffet area, patio space backing up to canyon, small outdoor patio in front, fireplace in the living room. Carlsbad Point community has pool and tennis courts. Located near Calavera Hills hiking trails, minutes down Tamarack to the beach or freeway access, shopping, dining, entertainment.



Pets under 25 lbs will be considered on a case by case basis with increase to the deposit and pet screening profile. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Fridge/washer/dryer included. All utilities are tenant responsibility. Front lawn maintained by HOA, backyard, tenant responsibility. 1 year lease. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply.



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



