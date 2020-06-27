2564 Navarra Drive # 203

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Spacious two bedroom condo on the second floor with amazing views of the La Costa Golf Course. New upgrades includes flooring and paint. Kitchen remodeled with new cabinets, counters and appliances. Generous sized bedrooms. Master has a walk in closet and full bath. Large deck perched above the golf course with lots of storage space. Community includes laundry room and pool with hot tub. Underground parking spot assigned. Enjoy La Costa lifestyle minutes to Carlsbad shopping, restaurants and beaches!