2564 Navarra Drive # 203
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:10 AM

2564 Navarra Drive # 203

Location

2564 Navarra Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious two bedroom condo on the second floor with amazing views of the La Costa Golf Course. New upgrades includes flooring and paint. Kitchen remodeled with new cabinets, counters and appliances. Generous sized bedrooms. Master has a walk in closet and full bath. Large deck perched above the golf course with lots of storage space. Community includes laundry room and pool with hot tub. Underground parking spot assigned. Enjoy La Costa lifestyle minutes to Carlsbad shopping, restaurants and beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

