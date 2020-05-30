2427-B La Costa Avenue

Amenities

This town home features gorgeous views of the coveted Omni La Costa Resort, which is just across the street. Featuring two bedrooms and two and one-half baths in nearly 1,600 square feet. Enjoy an abundance of storage space that includes walk in closets in both master bedrooms, a large storage room on the first floor and an additional storage room off the two car garage. You will love the beautiful wood laminate flooring on the main floor and the brand new upgraded carpeting in the dual master bedroom suites. There is a patio off the living room to take in those amazing views along with another private patio off the kitchen. Washer/dryer hookup. Community pool and spa. Just minutes to shopping, dining, theaters and Interstate 5. This home will be available 5/4/2020. No pets unless certified service animals. Equal Housing Opportunity. Advertised rent subject to review of credit, employment, housing and background check and therefore subject to change. CABRE#01134376. Visit our website at www.AllinvestorsRealty.com to view additional homes. Or, contact us at jramirez@pmrents.com or 760.644.0209