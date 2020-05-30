All apartments in Carlsbad
2427-B La Costa Avenue

2427 La Costa Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2427 La Costa Ave, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
This town home features gorgeous views of the coveted Omni La Costa Resort, which is just across the street. Featuring two bedrooms and two and one-half baths in nearly 1,600 square feet. Enjoy an abundance of storage space that includes walk in closets in both master bedrooms, a large storage room on the first floor and an additional storage room off the two car garage. You will love the beautiful wood laminate flooring on the main floor and the brand new upgraded carpeting in the dual master bedroom suites. There is a patio off the living room to take in those amazing views along with another private patio off the kitchen. Washer/dryer hookup. Community pool and spa. Just minutes to shopping, dining, theaters and Interstate 5. This home will be available 5/4/2020. No pets unless certified service animals. Equal Housing Opportunity. Advertised rent subject to review of credit, employment, housing and background check and therefore subject to change. CABRE#01134376. Visit our website at www.AllinvestorsRealty.com to view additional homes. Or, contact us at jramirez@pmrents.com or 760.644.0209

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427-B La Costa Avenue have any available units?
2427-B La Costa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2427-B La Costa Avenue have?
Some of 2427-B La Costa Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427-B La Costa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2427-B La Costa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427-B La Costa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2427-B La Costa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2427-B La Costa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2427-B La Costa Avenue offers parking.
Does 2427-B La Costa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2427-B La Costa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427-B La Costa Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2427-B La Costa Avenue has a pool.
Does 2427-B La Costa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2427-B La Costa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2427-B La Costa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2427-B La Costa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

