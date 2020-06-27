All apartments in Carlsbad
2401 La Costa Ave #C
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

2401 La Costa Ave #C

2401 La Costa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2401 La Costa Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
New Updated 2BD 2.5BA La Costa townhouse with amazing views! - Newly updated two bedroom, 2.5 bath dual-master townhouse in Marbella La Costa. Gorgeous views overlooking La Costa Resort golf course and lagoon. New kitchen with gleaming white cabinets, quartz countertops with vinyl plank flooring upstairs and down. Balconies off living room and one bedroom. Dual pane windows and doors, private patio area, new energy efficient central A/C and heating system and whole house water treatment system. Two car garage with washer/dryer. Watch 4th of July fireworks and enjoy sunset views from the balconies. Available Now. One year lease. Some dogs accepted- 25lb max. Additional parking space $50/mo. No smoking please.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5332645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 La Costa Ave #C have any available units?
2401 La Costa Ave #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 La Costa Ave #C have?
Some of 2401 La Costa Ave #C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 La Costa Ave #C currently offering any rent specials?
2401 La Costa Ave #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 La Costa Ave #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 La Costa Ave #C is pet friendly.
Does 2401 La Costa Ave #C offer parking?
Yes, 2401 La Costa Ave #C offers parking.
Does 2401 La Costa Ave #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2401 La Costa Ave #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 La Costa Ave #C have a pool?
No, 2401 La Costa Ave #C does not have a pool.
Does 2401 La Costa Ave #C have accessible units?
No, 2401 La Costa Ave #C does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 La Costa Ave #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 La Costa Ave #C does not have units with dishwashers.
