2401 La Costa Ave #C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

New Updated 2BD 2.5BA La Costa townhouse with amazing views! - Newly updated two bedroom, 2.5 bath dual-master townhouse in Marbella La Costa. Gorgeous views overlooking La Costa Resort golf course and lagoon. New kitchen with gleaming white cabinets, quartz countertops with vinyl plank flooring upstairs and down. Balconies off living room and one bedroom. Dual pane windows and doors, private patio area, new energy efficient central A/C and heating system and whole house water treatment system. Two car garage with washer/dryer. Watch 4th of July fireworks and enjoy sunset views from the balconies. Available Now. One year lease. Some dogs accepted- 25lb max. Additional parking space $50/mo. No smoking please.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5332645)