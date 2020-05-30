2369 Ocean St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accessible pool

*Furnished Vacation Rental, 31 Day Minimum* 2015 new gated Coastal Contemporary beach home overlooking lagoon and Pacific Ocean in charming Carlsbad Village. 3 bedroom 3 bath fully furnished with open floorplan invites you to relax and play a few steps from beach, community pool, shops and restaurants. Sleeps 6-people comfortably - Master Bedroom King; Second Queen and Third Bedroom Full; connoisseur service, laundry, beach toys, cozy fireplace with breath taking views offer the serenity of beach living.