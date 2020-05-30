All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2369 Ocean St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2369 Ocean St.
Last updated September 1 2019 at 2:37 PM

2369 Ocean St.

2369 Ocean Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Carlsbad Village
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2369 Ocean Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
*Furnished Vacation Rental, 31 Day Minimum* 2015 new gated Coastal Contemporary beach home overlooking lagoon and Pacific Ocean in charming Carlsbad Village. 3 bedroom 3 bath fully furnished with open floorplan invites you to relax and play a few steps from beach, community pool, shops and restaurants. Sleeps 6-people comfortably - Master Bedroom King; Second Queen and Third Bedroom Full; connoisseur service, laundry, beach toys, cozy fireplace with breath taking views offer the serenity of beach living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2369 Ocean St. have any available units?
2369 Ocean St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2369 Ocean St. have?
Some of 2369 Ocean St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2369 Ocean St. currently offering any rent specials?
2369 Ocean St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2369 Ocean St. pet-friendly?
No, 2369 Ocean St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2369 Ocean St. offer parking?
No, 2369 Ocean St. does not offer parking.
Does 2369 Ocean St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2369 Ocean St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2369 Ocean St. have a pool?
Yes, 2369 Ocean St. has a pool.
Does 2369 Ocean St. have accessible units?
Yes, 2369 Ocean St. has accessible units.
Does 2369 Ocean St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2369 Ocean St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Tamarack Shores
351 Tamarack Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with GymsCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Costa Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PoinsettaOlde Carlsbad
Calavera HillsCarlsbad Village
North Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College