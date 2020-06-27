2360 Hosp Way #129

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated pool dog park

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking pool tennis court

Updated 2BR/1BA Condo w/Pool, 2 Parking Spots, Tennis Courts, Storage & Dog Walk - 2 Bed 1 Bath Updated Condominium in Carlsbad



RENT: $1,995 mo DEPOSIT: $1,995

**Call Noah today for more info or a showing 858-525-3939**



Located in the desired Grove complex. Just a few short minutes to the beach and the heart of Carlsbad Village. Easy access to shopping and freeways. Less than one mile to the 78 Fwy. Great Carlsbad Schools. The elementary school is Buena Vista School. A very small school with great teachers. New carpet, new paint, upgraded kitchen, and appliances. Upgraded bathrooms with new tile surround. Move-in ready.



Great amenities: 2 Reserved Parking Spots, Storage, Pool, Tennis, Dog Walk, Washer/Dryer onsite and a Community Center. Gated Entrance.



Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com



625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply

Tenant Pays All Utilities (Electric)

$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required

Non-Smoking Property

Pets Allowed ($500/per) 25/lbs or under ONLY

Cats $350

Breed Restrictions Apply to Dogs



Square footage is an approximate amount and space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. The owner requires renter's insurance. All info in the Ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and is subject to change without notice. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

If you are an owner looking for Property Management services, try our full-service management for one price, no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-525-3939 or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.



-YOUR TRUSTED PROPERTY ADVISORS-



(RLNE5867280)