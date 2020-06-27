All apartments in Carlsbad
2360 Hosp Way #129

2360 Hosp Way · (858) 525-3939
Location

2360 Hosp Way, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2360 Hosp Way #129 · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
tennis court
Updated 2BR/1BA Condo w/Pool, 2 Parking Spots, Tennis Courts, Storage & Dog Walk - 2 Bed 1 Bath Updated Condominium in Carlsbad

RENT: $1,995 mo DEPOSIT: $1,995
**Call Noah today for more info or a showing 858-525-3939**

Located in the desired Grove complex. Just a few short minutes to the beach and the heart of Carlsbad Village. Easy access to shopping and freeways. Less than one mile to the 78 Fwy. Great Carlsbad Schools. The elementary school is Buena Vista School. A very small school with great teachers. New carpet, new paint, upgraded kitchen, and appliances. Upgraded bathrooms with new tile surround. Move-in ready.

Great amenities: 2 Reserved Parking Spots, Storage, Pool, Tennis, Dog Walk, Washer/Dryer onsite and a Community Center. Gated Entrance.

Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com

625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply
Tenant Pays All Utilities (Electric)
$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required
Non-Smoking Property
Pets Allowed ($500/per) 25/lbs or under ONLY
Cats $350
Breed Restrictions Apply to Dogs

Square footage is an approximate amount and space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. The owner requires renter's insurance. All info in the Ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and is subject to change without notice. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Property Management services, try our full-service management for one price, no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-525-3939 or visit our website at www.jdpropmgmt.com.

-YOUR TRUSTED PROPERTY ADVISORS-

(RLNE5867280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

