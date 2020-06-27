All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

2306 Altisma, #216

2306 Altisma Way · No Longer Available
Location

2306 Altisma Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RANCH & SEA MANAGEMENT - 2306 Altisma Way, Unit 216 Carlsbad PRICE REDUCED!!!!! - PRICE REDUCED!!!!!! $200 off if Move in September!! Beautiful Views from front door!! Amazing coastal breezes! Two Large Bedrooms w/baths. Minutes to beaches. Distant mountain view from living room, dining room and bedroom. New paint, Wood Flooring throughout the living area. Kitchen furnished with stainless steel appliances Refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher included Community laundry just a flight downstairs. Has AC! Community swimming pool. Fully paid water, hot water and trash pick-up. One reserved covered parking & large storage unit. Additional parking on street. 1227 SF living area Close to I-5, downtown Encinitas and Carlsbad. Owner pays for water, hot water and trash-pickup. Pets ok with owner approval! Tenant pays for Electricity. Kim@ranchandsea.com 760-722-2114

(RLNE4995313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 Altisma, #216 have any available units?
2306 Altisma, #216 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2306 Altisma, #216 have?
Some of 2306 Altisma, #216's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 Altisma, #216 currently offering any rent specials?
2306 Altisma, #216 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 Altisma, #216 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2306 Altisma, #216 is pet friendly.
Does 2306 Altisma, #216 offer parking?
Yes, 2306 Altisma, #216 offers parking.
Does 2306 Altisma, #216 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2306 Altisma, #216 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 Altisma, #216 have a pool?
Yes, 2306 Altisma, #216 has a pool.
Does 2306 Altisma, #216 have accessible units?
No, 2306 Altisma, #216 does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 Altisma, #216 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2306 Altisma, #216 has units with dishwashers.
