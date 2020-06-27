2306 Altisma, #216

Amenities

RANCH & SEA MANAGEMENT - 2306 Altisma Way, Unit 216 Carlsbad PRICE REDUCED!!!!! - PRICE REDUCED!!!!!! $200 off if Move in September!! Beautiful Views from front door!! Amazing coastal breezes! Two Large Bedrooms w/baths. Minutes to beaches. Distant mountain view from living room, dining room and bedroom. New paint, Wood Flooring throughout the living area. Kitchen furnished with stainless steel appliances Refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher included Community laundry just a flight downstairs. Has AC! Community swimming pool. Fully paid water, hot water and trash pick-up. One reserved covered parking & large storage unit. Additional parking on street. 1227 SF living area Close to I-5, downtown Encinitas and Carlsbad. Owner pays for water, hot water and trash-pickup. Pets ok with owner approval! Tenant pays for Electricity. Kim@ranchandsea.com 760-722-2114



(RLNE4995313)