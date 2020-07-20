2279 Aventurine Pl

Amenities

***Available Now: 4BD/5BA in La Costa Greens - Available for immediate occupancy, this beautiful home is located in La Costa Greens on a cul de sac with sweeping views of the valley and golf course.This home is fully upgraded with gourmet kitchen equipped with granite counters and Thermador appliances. At the top of the stairs is a loft area that would make a great in-home office or additional family room. All bedrooms have their own private bath and the master bedroom has a balcony to watch the sunset over the valley. The backyard has a great view with a built in BBQ, water fall and fire pit.



Residents enjoy upscale Presidio Club recreational facilities including resort style amenities with Olympic pool, tennis courts, gym, BBQs and more. Also located near the North Alga Aquatic Park.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



No Cats Allowed



