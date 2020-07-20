All apartments in Carlsbad
2279 Aventurine Pl
2279 Aventurine Pl

2279 Aventurine Place · No Longer Available
Location

2279 Aventurine Place, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Greens

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
tennis court
***Available Now: 4BD/5BA in La Costa Greens - Available for immediate occupancy, this beautiful home is located in La Costa Greens on a cul de sac with sweeping views of the valley and golf course.This home is fully upgraded with gourmet kitchen equipped with granite counters and Thermador appliances. At the top of the stairs is a loft area that would make a great in-home office or additional family room. All bedrooms have their own private bath and the master bedroom has a balcony to watch the sunset over the valley. The backyard has a great view with a built in BBQ, water fall and fire pit.

Residents enjoy upscale Presidio Club recreational facilities including resort style amenities with Olympic pool, tennis courts, gym, BBQs and more. Also located near the North Alga Aquatic Park.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4983415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2279 Aventurine Pl have any available units?
2279 Aventurine Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2279 Aventurine Pl have?
Some of 2279 Aventurine Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2279 Aventurine Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2279 Aventurine Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2279 Aventurine Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2279 Aventurine Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2279 Aventurine Pl offer parking?
No, 2279 Aventurine Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2279 Aventurine Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2279 Aventurine Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2279 Aventurine Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2279 Aventurine Pl has a pool.
Does 2279 Aventurine Pl have accessible units?
No, 2279 Aventurine Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2279 Aventurine Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2279 Aventurine Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
