Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Create your Large Family or Executive Dream Home here & have a home with Panoramic views of Lagoon, 2 golf courses & distant Ocean w Best Encinitas/San Dieguito Schools on a large 1/5 of an acre lot & a huge backyard which is perfect to plant avocado & fruit trees. Large 1st floor Master Bedroom suite & every other bedroom in home is also large! Huge bonus/family room upstairs Panoramic views Lagoon/2 golf courses/Mts./distant Ocean. MBR on 1st level. Skylights. Optional add'l Bdrms