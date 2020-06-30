All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

197 Chinquapin Ave

197 Chinquapin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

197 Chinquapin Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Ocean and Lagoon Views! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This is a beautiful end unit, townhouse is 1 of only 4 units in the building and lives like a single family home. This town home offers lots of open & bright view. The entry leads you to the dining area and living room with vaulted ceilings, skylights and fireplace. The outdoor patio opens up off of the living room with lagoon and ocean views, making this home great for entertaining. Upstairs there are two bedrooms with a shared balcony and full bath. The Master Suite has a fireplace with views of the lagoon and ocean. There is direct access from the garage to the home plus a 20 x 20 storage room off of the garage. Walking distance to the beach and a short distance to Carlsbad Village. This is a must see. Call to schedule your showing today!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $9,875.

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Microwave
Dishwasher
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Double Oven
Cooktop
Gas Fireplace
Fire Place
Living Room
Balcony
Tri- Level
Dining Area
Hardwood floors
Tile Flooring
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Ocean View
Shutters
Private Patio

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Jefferson Elementary
Middle School: Valley Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/197-Chinquapin--Ave--Carlsbad-CA-92008-2015/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5446456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 Chinquapin Ave have any available units?
197 Chinquapin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 197 Chinquapin Ave have?
Some of 197 Chinquapin Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 197 Chinquapin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
197 Chinquapin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 Chinquapin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 197 Chinquapin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 197 Chinquapin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 197 Chinquapin Ave offers parking.
Does 197 Chinquapin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 Chinquapin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 Chinquapin Ave have a pool?
No, 197 Chinquapin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 197 Chinquapin Ave have accessible units?
No, 197 Chinquapin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 197 Chinquapin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 197 Chinquapin Ave has units with dishwashers.

