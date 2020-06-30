Amenities
Beautiful Ocean and Lagoon Views! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This is a beautiful end unit, townhouse is 1 of only 4 units in the building and lives like a single family home. This town home offers lots of open & bright view. The entry leads you to the dining area and living room with vaulted ceilings, skylights and fireplace. The outdoor patio opens up off of the living room with lagoon and ocean views, making this home great for entertaining. Upstairs there are two bedrooms with a shared balcony and full bath. The Master Suite has a fireplace with views of the lagoon and ocean. There is direct access from the garage to the home plus a 20 x 20 storage room off of the garage. Walking distance to the beach and a short distance to Carlsbad Village. This is a must see. Call to schedule your showing today!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $9,875.
PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Microwave
Dishwasher
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Double Oven
Cooktop
Gas Fireplace
Fire Place
Living Room
Balcony
Tri- Level
Dining Area
Hardwood floors
Tile Flooring
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Ocean View
Shutters
Private Patio
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Jefferson Elementary
Middle School: Valley Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/197-Chinquapin--Ave--Carlsbad-CA-92008-2015/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE5446456)