Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Ocean and Lagoon Views! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This is a beautiful end unit, townhouse is 1 of only 4 units in the building and lives like a single family home. This town home offers lots of open & bright view. The entry leads you to the dining area and living room with vaulted ceilings, skylights and fireplace. The outdoor patio opens up off of the living room with lagoon and ocean views, making this home great for entertaining. Upstairs there are two bedrooms with a shared balcony and full bath. The Master Suite has a fireplace with views of the lagoon and ocean. There is direct access from the garage to the home plus a 20 x 20 storage room off of the garage. Walking distance to the beach and a short distance to Carlsbad Village. This is a must see. Call to schedule your showing today!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $9,875.



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Microwave

Dishwasher

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Double Oven

Cooktop

Gas Fireplace

Fire Place

Living Room

Balcony

Tri- Level

Dining Area

Hardwood floors

Tile Flooring

Garage Laundry

2 Car Garage

Home Owners Assoc.

Ocean View

Shutters

Private Patio



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Jefferson Elementary

Middle School: Valley Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/197-Chinquapin--Ave--Carlsbad-CA-92008-2015/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE5446456)