Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1905 Alga Rd - Unit B

1905 Alga Road · (858) 704-4777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1905 Alga Road, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1905 Alga Rd - Unit B · Avail. now

$2,395

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1207 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
FOR RENT 1Br/1.5Ba 1,207SF Comfortable Two Story Townhome With Community Pool in La Costa - 1 Bed/ 1.5 Bath - 1,207 Sqft. Prime Location, This Two Story Townhome Is Super Inviting With An Awesome Pool Side Views And Lots Of Natural Lighting. The Kitchen Is Open And Comes With An Over-Sized Refrigerator, Plenty Of Cabinet Space, All White Appliances That Include A Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, And Refrigerator. The Open Living Room And Dining Room Floor Plan Has Vaulted Ceilings, And A Balcony Overlooking The Pool. The Inviting Master Bedroom Suite Is Located On The Ground Floor With Its Own Fireplace, Master Bathroom, Walk In Closet, Stackable Washer/Dryer, And Additional Storage Space, And Sliding Door To The Outdoor Patio. Amenities Include: Evening Lights, Patio, Reserved Parking, Community Spa, Resort Like Community Pool, Running Water Streams Throughout Community For Ambiance. 1-Year Lease, Renter’s Insurance Required. Sorry No Pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Alga Rd - Unit B have any available units?
1905 Alga Rd - Unit B has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Alga Rd - Unit B have?
Some of 1905 Alga Rd - Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Alga Rd - Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Alga Rd - Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Alga Rd - Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Alga Rd - Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 1905 Alga Rd - Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Alga Rd - Unit B offers parking.
Does 1905 Alga Rd - Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1905 Alga Rd - Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Alga Rd - Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 1905 Alga Rd - Unit B has a pool.
Does 1905 Alga Rd - Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1905 Alga Rd - Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Alga Rd - Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 Alga Rd - Unit B has units with dishwashers.
