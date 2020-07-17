1905 Alga Rd - Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

FOR RENT 1Br/1.5Ba 1,207SF Comfortable Two Story Townhome With Community Pool in La Costa - 1 Bed/ 1.5 Bath - 1,207 Sqft. Prime Location, This Two Story Townhome Is Super Inviting With An Awesome Pool Side Views And Lots Of Natural Lighting. The Kitchen Is Open And Comes With An Over-Sized Refrigerator, Plenty Of Cabinet Space, All White Appliances That Include A Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, And Refrigerator. The Open Living Room And Dining Room Floor Plan Has Vaulted Ceilings, And A Balcony Overlooking The Pool. The Inviting Master Bedroom Suite Is Located On The Ground Floor With Its Own Fireplace, Master Bathroom, Walk In Closet, Stackable Washer/Dryer, And Additional Storage Space, And Sliding Door To The Outdoor Patio. Amenities Include: Evening Lights, Patio, Reserved Parking, Community Spa, Resort Like Community Pool, Running Water Streams Throughout Community For Ambiance. 1-Year Lease, Renter’s Insurance Required. Sorry No Pets.



No Pets Allowed



