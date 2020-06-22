All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 1769 Callisia Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
1769 Callisia Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

1769 Callisia Court

1769 Callisia Court · (760) 206-3144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Poinsetta
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1769 Callisia Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1769 Callisia Court · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2169 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
End unit 4 Bedroom House Available Now in Poinsettia Heights - Virtual showings only at this time for inquires. In person showings done with receipt of qualifying applications; fees refundable if not processed. See video walk through at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mf4bQRFWD20 and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7zEQ0Ms_lA. Applications are done online at: https://www.mclainproperties.com/long-term-rentals/

So much light throughout this end unit 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the gated community of Poinsettia Heights. Two living areas with a mirrored dining room, spacious kitchen with stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, oven and cooktop, kitchen island tons of cabinet and counter space and built in desk. Lots of windows and light throughout the downstairs with two story ceilings in the living room, backyard deck space, gas fireplace off the kitchen. Laundry room on the first floor near the attached two-car garage and 1/2 bathroom. 2nd floor has all 4 of the bedrooms on the same floor, a bonus open room at the top of the landing, a full bathroom, and en suite master bathroom with a large closet. The community offers a large pool, clubhouse, Jacuzzi, and parks with additional parking inside the neighborhood with parking pass. Available for a 6 month lease or a 12 month lease upon approval. Cat and/or dog will be considered upon approval after completed pet application with an increased deposit.

Pets under 50 lbs and no aggressive breeds will be considered on a case by case basis with increase to the deposit and pet screening profile. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Fridge/washer/dryer included. All other are tenant responsibility. Landscaping service is NOT included. 1 year lease.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due ($5) will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. (There are final repairs to the tile around the kitchen sink counter, and dishwasher will be reinstalled). If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

(RLNE2682230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1769 Callisia Court have any available units?
1769 Callisia Court has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1769 Callisia Court have?
Some of 1769 Callisia Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1769 Callisia Court currently offering any rent specials?
1769 Callisia Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1769 Callisia Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1769 Callisia Court is pet friendly.
Does 1769 Callisia Court offer parking?
Yes, 1769 Callisia Court does offer parking.
Does 1769 Callisia Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1769 Callisia Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1769 Callisia Court have a pool?
Yes, 1769 Callisia Court has a pool.
Does 1769 Callisia Court have accessible units?
No, 1769 Callisia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1769 Callisia Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1769 Callisia Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1769 Callisia Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity