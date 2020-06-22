1769 Callisia Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

End unit 4 Bedroom House Available Now in Poinsettia Heights - Virtual showings only at this time for inquires. In person showings done with receipt of qualifying applications; fees refundable if not processed. See video walk through at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mf4bQRFWD20 and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7zEQ0Ms_lA. Applications are done online at: https://www.mclainproperties.com/long-term-rentals/



So much light throughout this end unit 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the gated community of Poinsettia Heights. Two living areas with a mirrored dining room, spacious kitchen with stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, oven and cooktop, kitchen island tons of cabinet and counter space and built in desk. Lots of windows and light throughout the downstairs with two story ceilings in the living room, backyard deck space, gas fireplace off the kitchen. Laundry room on the first floor near the attached two-car garage and 1/2 bathroom. 2nd floor has all 4 of the bedrooms on the same floor, a bonus open room at the top of the landing, a full bathroom, and en suite master bathroom with a large closet. The community offers a large pool, clubhouse, Jacuzzi, and parks with additional parking inside the neighborhood with parking pass. Available for a 6 month lease or a 12 month lease upon approval. Cat and/or dog will be considered upon approval after completed pet application with an increased deposit.



Pets under 50 lbs and no aggressive breeds will be considered on a case by case basis with increase to the deposit and pet screening profile. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Fridge/washer/dryer included. All other are tenant responsibility. Landscaping service is NOT included. 1 year lease.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due ($5) will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



McLain Properties

CalDRE#01970594



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. (There are final repairs to the tile around the kitchen sink counter, and dishwasher will be reinstalled). If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



(RLNE2682230)