2bd/2.5ba plus Loft! Available Now-Gated Community! Pool! Tot-Lot! Direct Access to Aviara Park! - Address: 1761 Vesper Lane Carlsbad CA 92011



Rent; $3500

Deposit; $3500



NO PETS!



Available Now!



Features:

*2 Bedroom

*2.5 Baths

*Loft

*Dual Masters

*Mirror Closets

*Gated Community

*Community Pool

*Tile Flooring and Wood Floors

*Attached 2 car garage

*Fridge/Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher.

*Washer/Dryer

*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!



This town home offers 2 bedrooms (dual masters) with Mirrored closet doors and 2.5 baths in a roomy floor plan of almost 1600 square feet. Featuring an open loft upstairs that can be used as a den or office. Cathedral ceilings, lots of natural light, upgraded appliances and granite counters in kitchen, fireplace in living room. Great community in gated Poinsettia Heights. Direct Access to Avaira Park. Lush, low maintenance landscape with large deck in back yard. Landscaper included. No Pets.



If you are interested in this property, Call Kim today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or email at kim@ranchandsea.com



No Pets Allowed



