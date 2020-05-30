All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

1761 Vesper Lane

1761 Vesper Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1761 Vesper Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
2bd/2.5ba plus Loft! Available Now-Gated Community! Pool! Tot-Lot! Direct Access to Aviara Park! - Address: 1761 Vesper Lane Carlsbad CA 92011

Rent; $3500
Deposit; $3500

NO PETS!

Available Now!

Features:
*2 Bedroom
*2.5 Baths
*Loft
*Dual Masters
*Mirror Closets
*Gated Community
*Community Pool
*Tile Flooring and Wood Floors
*Attached 2 car garage
*Fridge/Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher.
*Washer/Dryer
*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!

This town home offers 2 bedrooms (dual masters) with Mirrored closet doors and 2.5 baths in a roomy floor plan of almost 1600 square feet. Featuring an open loft upstairs that can be used as a den or office. Cathedral ceilings, lots of natural light, upgraded appliances and granite counters in kitchen, fireplace in living room. Great community in gated Poinsettia Heights. Direct Access to Avaira Park. Lush, low maintenance landscape with large deck in back yard. Landscaper included. No Pets.

If you are interested in this property, Call Kim today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or email at kim@ranchandsea.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2630597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1761 Vesper Lane have any available units?
1761 Vesper Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1761 Vesper Lane have?
Some of 1761 Vesper Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1761 Vesper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1761 Vesper Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1761 Vesper Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1761 Vesper Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 1761 Vesper Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1761 Vesper Lane offers parking.
Does 1761 Vesper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1761 Vesper Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1761 Vesper Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1761 Vesper Lane has a pool.
Does 1761 Vesper Lane have accessible units?
No, 1761 Vesper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1761 Vesper Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1761 Vesper Lane has units with dishwashers.

