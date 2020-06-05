1702 Camassia Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

SHOWING 3/16 12-1 PM... Beautiful 3/2.5 Home for Rent in Poinsettia Heights! - BEAUTIFUL 3 BDRM +LOFT (ideal for office) and 2.5 baths available March 15th! Located on private CORNER lot and quiet location in Poinsettia Heights gated community! Light open floor plan w/soaring ceilings. Fresh paint throughout home as well as new hardwood and tile flooring! Kitchen has center island and Corian counters. 1st floor master boasts large walk-in closet with custom closet organizers and French doors leading to private patio. Upstairs bedrooms also boast walk-in closets and organizers. Other amenities: Built-in storage in garage, A/C, 2 car attached garage, interior laundry, community pool/spa, access to Aviara Park, La Costa and more! Schools: Poinsettia Elem, AO Middle, Carlsbad/Sage Creek High. Small pets considered with a $500 PET DEPOSIT.



(RLNE4771293)