All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 1702 Camassia Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
1702 Camassia Ln
Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:05 PM

1702 Camassia Ln

1702 Camassia Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Poinsetta
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1702 Camassia Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
SHOWING 3/16 12-1 PM... Beautiful 3/2.5 Home for Rent in Poinsettia Heights! - BEAUTIFUL 3 BDRM +LOFT (ideal for office) and 2.5 baths available March 15th! Located on private CORNER lot and quiet location in Poinsettia Heights gated community! Light open floor plan w/soaring ceilings. Fresh paint throughout home as well as new hardwood and tile flooring! Kitchen has center island and Corian counters. 1st floor master boasts large walk-in closet with custom closet organizers and French doors leading to private patio. Upstairs bedrooms also boast walk-in closets and organizers. Other amenities: Built-in storage in garage, A/C, 2 car attached garage, interior laundry, community pool/spa, access to Aviara Park, La Costa and more! Schools: Poinsettia Elem, AO Middle, Carlsbad/Sage Creek High. Small pets considered with a $500 PET DEPOSIT.

(RLNE4771293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 Camassia Ln have any available units?
1702 Camassia Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 Camassia Ln have?
Some of 1702 Camassia Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 Camassia Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Camassia Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Camassia Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1702 Camassia Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1702 Camassia Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1702 Camassia Ln offers parking.
Does 1702 Camassia Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Camassia Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Camassia Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1702 Camassia Ln has a pool.
Does 1702 Camassia Ln have accessible units?
No, 1702 Camassia Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Camassia Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 Camassia Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College