1496 Sapphire Drive - Sapphire

5BD 2.5BA House in Carlsbad - **Now Available**



Light, bright large two story 5 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with attached 3 car garage located in the gated community of Marbrisa just off Aviara Parkway.



This home offers open flowing floor plan with all of the bedrooms located on the second floor.

There is over 2500 sq. ft. of living space that features



*Formal living and dining rooms

*Large family room that opens to the kitchen

*Eat in kitchen with island

*Tons of windows for natural lighting

*Custom plantation shutters

*New custom paint in a warm neutral tone



Kitchen includes

*Large island work space with storage

*New quartz countertops

*Gas stove

*Side by side refrigerator

*Floor to ceiling pantry



Family room features a wall of windows with beautiful backyard views.



Master bedroom features large walk in closet and master bath has a separate soaking tub and shower.



The upstairs laundry room includes full size washer and dryer

Guest bath vanity with dual sinks.



Large private backyard has views of the distant hills and a large patio, great for entertaining.

Gardening service is included.



House includes central heat and air conditioning.

The community also offers a pool and tot lot for your enjoyment.



Sorry, no pets are allowed at this property.



