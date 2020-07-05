All apartments in Carlsbad
1496 Sapphire Drive - Sapphire

1496 Sapphire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1496 Sapphire Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
5BD 2.5BA House in Carlsbad - **Now Available**

Light, bright large two story 5 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with attached 3 car garage located in the gated community of Marbrisa just off Aviara Parkway.

This home offers open flowing floor plan with all of the bedrooms located on the second floor.
There is over 2500 sq. ft. of living space that features

*Formal living and dining rooms
*Large family room that opens to the kitchen
*Eat in kitchen with island
*Tons of windows for natural lighting
*Custom plantation shutters
*New custom paint in a warm neutral tone

Kitchen includes
*Large island work space with storage
*New quartz countertops
*Gas stove
*Side by side refrigerator
*Floor to ceiling pantry

Family room features a wall of windows with beautiful backyard views.

Master bedroom features large walk in closet and master bath has a separate soaking tub and shower.

The upstairs laundry room includes full size washer and dryer
Guest bath vanity with dual sinks.

Large private backyard has views of the distant hills and a large patio, great for entertaining.
Gardening service is included.

House includes central heat and air conditioning.
The community also offers a pool and tot lot for your enjoyment.

Sorry, no pets are allowed at this property.

Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.
CAL-BRE# 01426440

(RLNE5699044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1496 Sapphire Drive - Sapphire have any available units?
1496 Sapphire Drive - Sapphire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1496 Sapphire Drive - Sapphire have?
Some of 1496 Sapphire Drive - Sapphire's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1496 Sapphire Drive - Sapphire currently offering any rent specials?
1496 Sapphire Drive - Sapphire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1496 Sapphire Drive - Sapphire pet-friendly?
No, 1496 Sapphire Drive - Sapphire is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 1496 Sapphire Drive - Sapphire offer parking?
Yes, 1496 Sapphire Drive - Sapphire offers parking.
Does 1496 Sapphire Drive - Sapphire have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1496 Sapphire Drive - Sapphire offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1496 Sapphire Drive - Sapphire have a pool?
Yes, 1496 Sapphire Drive - Sapphire has a pool.
Does 1496 Sapphire Drive - Sapphire have accessible units?
No, 1496 Sapphire Drive - Sapphire does not have accessible units.
Does 1496 Sapphire Drive - Sapphire have units with dishwashers?
No, 1496 Sapphire Drive - Sapphire does not have units with dishwashers.

