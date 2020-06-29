148 Sycamore Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Enjoy cool ocean breezes and smell the ocean air in this charming beach bungalow! Ideally located just steps to pristine sandy beaches, fine dining, shopping and entertainment. This is the perfect home to enjoy the luxuries of Coastal Carlsbad lifestyle! Private back yard and patio are great for summer time BBQ's and gatherings. 1963 architecture which includes original hardwood flooring, curved archways and tons of charm! This is truly a one of a kind property and a special place to call home.