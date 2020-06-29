All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

148 Sycamore Ave.

148 Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

148 Sycamore Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Amenities

Enjoy cool ocean breezes and smell the ocean air in this charming beach bungalow! Ideally located just steps to pristine sandy beaches, fine dining, shopping and entertainment. This is the perfect home to enjoy the luxuries of Coastal Carlsbad lifestyle! Private back yard and patio are great for summer time BBQ's and gatherings. 1963 architecture which includes original hardwood flooring, curved archways and tons of charm! This is truly a one of a kind property and a special place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Sycamore Ave. have any available units?
148 Sycamore Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 148 Sycamore Ave. have?
Some of 148 Sycamore Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Sycamore Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
148 Sycamore Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Sycamore Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 148 Sycamore Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 148 Sycamore Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 148 Sycamore Ave. offers parking.
Does 148 Sycamore Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 Sycamore Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Sycamore Ave. have a pool?
No, 148 Sycamore Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 148 Sycamore Ave. have accessible units?
No, 148 Sycamore Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Sycamore Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 Sycamore Ave. has units with dishwashers.
