Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
1313 Verbena Ct.
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

1313 Verbena Ct.

1313 Verbena Court · No Longer Available
Location

1313 Verbena Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
garage
pet friendly
1313 Verbena Ct. Available 05/06/19 3 bedroom end unit town home in Aviara - Here is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath end unit town home with a 2 car attached garage. Home is approx 1250 sq ft. Lots of light and open floor plan. Hardwood floors throughout. Located in prime location within the Aviara community with easy access to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment and freeway. Small dogs may be considered. Available early May.

Be sure to view the video walk through at www.givingtreepm.com

Contact us today if you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment to view the property.

BRE # 02035049

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1812157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Verbena Ct. have any available units?
1313 Verbena Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 Verbena Ct. have?
Some of 1313 Verbena Ct.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Verbena Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Verbena Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Verbena Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1313 Verbena Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1313 Verbena Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1313 Verbena Ct. offers parking.
Does 1313 Verbena Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 Verbena Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Verbena Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 1313 Verbena Ct. has a pool.
Does 1313 Verbena Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1313 Verbena Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Verbena Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 Verbena Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
