Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

T 2908 W. Victory

2908 W Victory Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2908 W Victory Blvd, Burbank, CA 91505
Northwest District

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Open House Saturday 11 am 4 pm!Youll feel right at home in this spacious building close to Buena Vista and Victory This great location offers easy access to Ralphs, CVS drugs, Magnolia Park shopping district, entertainment venues and recreational activities. Structure Type: Beautifully landscaped, Well kept two Story California Courtyard Building with gated entry and parking.
.

Amenities: Some units townhouse style, Controlled access, 1 parking, Nicely Landscaped Courtyard, Vinyl plank floors, 2 gated parking.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: washer/dryer in unit.
Parking: 2 gated parking
http://burcalapts.com/apartment-for-rent-details.aspx?id=3623

IT490308 - IT49CU3623

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does T 2908 W. Victory have any available units?
T 2908 W. Victory doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
Is T 2908 W. Victory currently offering any rent specials?
T 2908 W. Victory is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is T 2908 W. Victory pet-friendly?
No, T 2908 W. Victory is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does T 2908 W. Victory offer parking?
Yes, T 2908 W. Victory offers parking.
Does T 2908 W. Victory have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, T 2908 W. Victory offers units with in unit laundry.
Does T 2908 W. Victory have a pool?
No, T 2908 W. Victory does not have a pool.
Does T 2908 W. Victory have accessible units?
No, T 2908 W. Victory does not have accessible units.
Does T 2908 W. Victory have units with dishwashers?
No, T 2908 W. Victory does not have units with dishwashers.
Does T 2908 W. Victory have units with air conditioning?
No, T 2908 W. Victory does not have units with air conditioning.

