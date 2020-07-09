T 2908 W. Victory

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities courtyard parking

Open House Saturday 11 am 4 pm!Youll feel right at home in this spacious building close to Buena Vista and Victory This great location offers easy access to Ralphs, CVS drugs, Magnolia Park shopping district, entertainment venues and recreational activities. Structure Type: Beautifully landscaped, Well kept two Story California Courtyard Building with gated entry and parking.

Amenities: Some units townhouse style, Controlled access, 1 parking, Nicely Landscaped Courtyard, Vinyl plank floors, 2 gated parking.

Utilities: Water, Trash.

Appliances: washer/dryer in unit.

Parking: 2 gated parking

