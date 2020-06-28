All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 825 Delaware Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
825 Delaware Road
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:44 PM

825 Delaware Road

825 Delaware Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

825 Delaware Road, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Burbank Hillside more demanded area, this well kept beautiful bright 3 bedrooms one full bath front house is available for rent, it has spacious kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, stacked washer and dryer. Central Air conditioner, Owner lives at back portion of the house and exclusively uses backyard while tenant uses the front yard, close to John Muir School, shopping, Theaters and downtown Burbank Restaurants few minutes away, amazing location and lovely neighborhood to live. applicants provide; rental application, full credit report with credit score, employer letter, and references, tenant pays utility, carries tenant personal content and liability insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Delaware Road have any available units?
825 Delaware Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Delaware Road have?
Some of 825 Delaware Road's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Delaware Road currently offering any rent specials?
825 Delaware Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Delaware Road pet-friendly?
No, 825 Delaware Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 825 Delaware Road offer parking?
No, 825 Delaware Road does not offer parking.
Does 825 Delaware Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 Delaware Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Delaware Road have a pool?
No, 825 Delaware Road does not have a pool.
Does 825 Delaware Road have accessible units?
No, 825 Delaware Road does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Delaware Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 Delaware Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Sublet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts