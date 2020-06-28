825 Delaware Road

Amenities

Burbank Hillside more demanded area, this well kept beautiful bright 3 bedrooms one full bath front house is available for rent, it has spacious kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, stacked washer and dryer. Central Air conditioner, Owner lives at back portion of the house and exclusively uses backyard while tenant uses the front yard, close to John Muir School, shopping, Theaters and downtown Burbank Restaurants few minutes away, amazing location and lovely neighborhood to live. applicants provide; rental application, full credit report with credit score, employer letter, and references, tenant pays utility, carries tenant personal content and liability insurance.