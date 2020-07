Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This gorgeous traditional is located in the heart of Magnolia Park and all it has to offer.

It features hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen, a formal dining room, family room, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an office. It also has central air and a beautiful backyard with a deck and koi pond. Just two blocks from the chandler bike path and close to all the studios. Washer, Dryer, and refrigerator are included.